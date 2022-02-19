Why no one is taking MLA Jagga Reddy seriously?

Telangana Congress working president and Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy announced that he is no more with Congress.

Jagga Reddy addressed a press conference on Saturday (today) in which he categorically stated that he has distanced himself from Congress and that he has no connection with Congress from today.

Having said that, everyone expected Jagga Reddy to tender resignation to Congress primary membership as well as Congress working president post and MLA post. But Jagga Reddy did not submit resignation to any of these three.

He continues to be Congress member, Congress working president and Congress MLA but says he is no more with Congress.

This puzzled not only media personnel who attended the press meet but also leaders and cadre of other parties.

Jagga Reddy said he will send his resignation letters to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon without specifying any timeframe.

Jagga Reddy says he will only resign to Congress but not his MLA post.

With all these confusing statements, no one took Jagga Reddy seriously. Except V.Hanurmantha Rao, an outdated leader in Congress, no one rushed to Jagga Reddy’s house to pacify him to withdraw his decision to leave Congress.

Jagga Reddy has been frequently praising TRS chief and CM KCR these days. This angered Congress workers who labeled him as ‘KCR’s covert”. Jagga Reddy says this hurt him and for that reason, he was quitting Congress.