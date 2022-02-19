I received bike racing tips from Ajith: Kartikeya

Kartikeya Gummakonda, who is associated with bike related roles in RX 100 and Gang Leader, is at it again in his upcoming film Valimai. The film, which has Kollywood top actor Ajith in the lead, has Kartikeya as villain and will release on February 24 in multiple languages.

“Ajith sir is a professional racer and working with him in chasing scenes was an amazing learning experience. I got bike racing tips from him. He would talk to us about his other passions too, including cooking,” says the young actor.

Describing Valimai director H Vinoth as a thorough professional, Kartikeya says this is for the first time he has worked in such a big-budget film. “I am thankful to director, producer and of course Ajith sir,” he says.

He says playing antagonist has its own advantages. “I loved my role in Valimai and I hope audience across the country would enjoy the movie since it is a universal concept,” Kartikeya says with hope.

Huma Qureshi is the lead lady of Valimai, the shooting of which faced disruptions due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music, while Nirav Shah is the cinematographer. Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor on Bayview Projects and Zee Studios banners.