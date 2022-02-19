Jagan’s pressure works, Praveen and Sawang accept new posts

Finally AP Chief Minister has managed to persuade both the top officials of AP administration -former DGP Gowtham Sawang and former principal secretary in CMO – Pravee Prakash – to fall in line. While the DGP was asked to take up the new assignment as the chief of the APPSC, Praveen Prakash was made to relinquish his post in the CM’s peshi.

Both the officials were removed as Jagan was not satisfied with their performance. Both were considered loyal to Jagan, but of late, both fell out of favour with the CM. The CM was unhappy with Sawang over the failure of the police to prevent the rally of the government employees in Vijayawada. Sawang was asked to report to the GAD department without any post.

However, to avoid negative publicity, Jagan offered him the APPSC chairperson’s post. Sawang was said to be in two minds as to whether to accept the offer or not. But, Jagan’s emissaries finally convinced him by invoking the ‘deemed to have retired provision in the rule book to accept the APPSC chief’s post. Now,Sawang will be able to get all the retirement benefits and at the same enjoy the new post for another three years.

Praveen Prakash, who was transferred to the AP Bhavan in Delhi as a resident commissioner, wanted to hold the post in CM’s peshi too. But, the government pressured him to accept the transfer. Praveen Prakash’s wife Bhavna Saxena is now part of the Central Government.