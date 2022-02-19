Tension in Sattenapalle, Kodela Sivaram arrested

Tense situation prevailed in Sattenapalle in Guntur district after the police foiled an attempt to take out a padayatra. The padayatra was organized by the TDP and party leader and son of former speaker Kodela Sivaprasad, Kodela Sivaram, who led the padayatra was arrested. This led to pandemonium in the town.

Kodela Sivaram has given a call for Chandranna Asaya Sadhana or realization of Chandrababu Naidu’s dream of widening the Perecharla-Kondamodu road. As part of his call, he has announced that he would lead a padayatra of the TDP workers. But the police stopped the payadayatra and forcibly took away Sivaram.

Protesting against what they called the ‘arbitrary arrest’, the TDP activists staged a rasta roko by squatting on the road. This led to fisticuffs between the people and the police. The police arrested several TDP workers to clear the roads. Several TDP workers across the state were placed under house arrests.

The police also arrested Rajupalem mandal TDP president Anchula Narasimha Rao and several others. The police also prevented the party activists from making lunch arrangements for the protesters near Devarampadu hillock. The TDP workers have slammed the high-handed attitude of the police.