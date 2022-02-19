Buzz: Balakrishna in Rajamouli’s Next?

Telugu360 was the first to reveal that SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu is a multi-starrer. The scriptwork is happening at a fast pace and the hunt for the other lead actor is on. The latest update says that Rajamouli is keen to rope in Nandamuri Balakrishna for the powerful role. Rajamouli has been keen to work with Balayya from the past few years but the project never materialized. Balayya in his talk show ‘Unstoppable’ questioned SS Rajamouli about working with him.

The other lead actor in Mahesh Babu’s film has a crucial role that lasts for 40 minutes. Rajamouli is considering Balayya and things will be finalized soon. The shoot of this untitled film starts at the end of this year. Rajamouli will finalize the lead actor after the script work is done. For now, Balayya’s name is considered. KL Narayana will produce this big-budget film that will hit the screens by the end of 2023.