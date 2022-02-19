What’s behind Nitin Gadkari chanting ‘Vizag … Vizag..”?

Vizag is the buzzword in AP these days. CM Jagan is inviting the biggies of the film industry to invest and set up studios in Vizag. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly said the other day that Vizag has the potential to become an investment destination. He even said that Vizag can grow exponentially if the right strategy is devised. In fact, Jagan asked Nitin Gadkari to help in constructing the beach corridor and in building connectivity with Bhogapuram.

All these are indications that Vizag would soon become the administrative hub in AP. Meanwhile, there are reports that the officials have identified a house to set up the camp office for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Insiders say that Jagan could shift his camp office to Vizag by Ugadi or at the latest by Srirama Navami.

Legal experts say that Jagan will have no legal hassles if he shifts his camp office to Vizag. Legally, a CM can have his camp office anywhere in the state and hence, nothing bars Jagan from working from Vizag. So, Jagan is trying to use this provision to shift to Vizag. If sources are to be believed Rajya Sabha MP and Jagan confidant Vijaya Sai Reddy has already begun talking to industrialists, realtors and celebrities about Vizag becoming the governance hub.

Sources also say that with the YSRCP having a clear majority in the legislative council, ruling party will have no problem in getting the three-capitals bill passed. The work on reworking on the bill is in progress, according to sources. Thus, Vizag would soon become a beehive of activities in AP.

