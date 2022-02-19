Naga Chaitanya lines up 5 Projects

Young actor Naga Chaitanya scored two back-to-back hits Love Story and Bangarraju. The actor is done with the shoot of Thank You and the film releases in summer. Naga Chaitanya will work with Vikram Kumar for a web-series for Amazon and the horror thriller commences shoot soon. He also signed a film in the direction of Naandhi fame Vijay Kanakamedala and the project will be announced soon. Shine Screens are the producers. Naga Chaitanya also gave his nod for Nandini Reddy for a romantic entertainer and the project will be announced soon.

He recently gave his nod to Kishore Tirumala who directed Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu and the film will be produced by DVV Danayya. Naga Chaitanya is also in talks with Rahul Sankrityan for a time travel film that will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from these, he gave his nod for the remake of Maanaadu and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Suresh Productions are the producers. Apart from these, Naga Chaitanya is also in talks with Parasuram who is directing Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Chaitanya is gearing up for a packed 2022 and 2023 ahead.