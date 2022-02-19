Aha makes a big buy with Bheemla Nayak streaming rights

Determined to grab a lion’s share in OTT trade, Aha is making many aggressive moves. After hit talk shows, web films, series and movies, it is now looking to stream big flicks. 

Proving this point, the platform has acquired the digital streaming rights of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The Power Star-starrer is expected to help increase Aha its subscriber base. 

Sources say Aha is planning to buy many more big movies and official announcements will be made once the deals are signed. Acquisition of Bheemla Nayak rights comes just days after Aha entered Tamil OTT space. 

It is learnt Bheemla Nayak has been acquired by Aha for a whopping price and it is biggest buy till date. In the past, Aha streamed big movies like Krack, Love Story and MEB, it may be recalled.

