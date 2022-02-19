Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan heap praises on each other

Prabhas recently joined the sets of Project K in the direction of Nag Ashwin. The shoot is happening in Hyderabad and some crucial scenes on Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are canned. Prabhas and Amitabh shot for their first shot together yesterday and the top actors complimented each other after the shoot. “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!” posted Prabhas

“First day, first shot and first film with the ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility to imbibe to learn” posted Amitabh Bachchan. This schedule will continue for two weeks in a set in Hyderabad. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and the film is made on a massive budget and is expected to hit the screens during the end of 2023.