Aadhi Pinisetty on board RAP019

Aadhi Pinisetty, who became popular for his roles in Sarrainodu, Rangasthalam, Ninnu Kori and U Turn, has now been roped in for RAP019.

He will be the antagonist of the movie featuring Ram Pothineni as protagonist and directed by N Lingusamy. The makers have welcomed Aadhi on board with a special poster.

Aadhi, who likes to play different plays, is said to be happy about his character in RAPO19. His confrontation scenes with Ram are tipped to be the movie’s highlights.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner, the film will be presented by Pavan Kumar. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad, while Krithi Shetty is the female lead.