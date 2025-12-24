x
Aadi’s Shambhala Worldwide Premieres Today

Published on December 24, 2025 by nethra

Aadi Saikumar’s highly anticipated supernatural thriller Shambhala, directed by Ugandhar Muni, is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, December 25.

Special premiere shows are being held today, December 24, in the USA and select locations across domestic and international markets, giving fans an early taste of the mystery and suspense that the film promises.

Moonshine Cinemas is bringing the movie to overseas audiences.

The movie is gearing up for a massive release, and the buzz surrounding it has been tremendous. Every promotional teaser, poster, and trailers have raised the bar, giving audiences a glimpse of a thriller that stands out for its unique blend of mysticism, devotion, and suspense.

Set across three different timelines, Shambhala weaves an intriguing narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekar Annabhimoju under the Shining Pictures banner, Shambhala is expected to be a perfect holiday watch.

Don’t miss out—book your tickets and get ready to experience the mystery and thrill of Shambhala in theatres near you.

CLICK HERE!! for the Shambhala India & Overseas Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

