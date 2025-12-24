x
Champion Grand USA Premieres Today

Published on December 24, 2025 by nethra

After delivering landmarks like Yevade Subrahmanyam, Mahanati, Jathi Ratnalu, Sita Ramam, and Kalki 2898 AD, Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies are back with yet another ambitious venture—Champion, a film deeply rooted in emotion and history.

Starring Roshan and Anaswara Rajan, this sports-period drama is set for a grand worldwide release tomorrow, with premiere shows scheduled today across the USA. Shloka Entertainments, in association with Radha Krishna Entertainments, is presenting this much-awaited film to overseas audiences.

Directed by Pradeep Advaitham, Champion has been creating strong pre-release buzz. The film brings to light the lesser-known Bairanpally massacre carried out by the Razakars during the Nizam rule, weaving this historical tragedy into a compelling narrative that blends love, patriotism, and sports drama.

The music has already struck a chord with audiences, with songs going viral across platforms and significantly amplifying anticipation. Backed by a team of seasoned technicians, the film promises high technical and storytelling standards.

With its universal themes and powerful storytelling, Champion is expected to resonate strongly with both domestic and international audiences. Book your tickets now and experience this inspiring tale on the big screen.

