Aamir Khan takes part in ‘Green India Challenge’

Popular actor Aamir Khan on Sunday participated in the ‘Green India Challenge’ by planting saplings in Hyderabad.

The actor, currently on a visit to Hyderabad, participated in the Green India Challenge at the old airport at Begumpet.

The lead actor of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ with his co-star Naga chaitanya and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar planted the saplings.

Aamir Khan appreciated the efforts of Santosh Kumar in taking forward the Green India Challenge and appealed to people to come forward for actively participating in the plantation.

The actor said he has seen many challenges but Green India Challenge has become key driver for improving greenery.

Green India Challenge representatives Ram Mohan and Raghava were also present at the event.

Launched by Santosh Kumar in 2018, the Green India Challenge has seen participation by many leading politicians and celebrities.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bacchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samanta, Pullela Gopichand, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza have participated in the challenge till now.