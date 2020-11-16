Acharya to be a perfect treat for Mega fans

Megastar Chiranjeevi is known for his comic timing, mass appeal and dance moves. All his movies are high on all these commercial elements. After Khaidi No 150, Chiranjeevi was focused on Syeraa, a periodic drama that was driven by content and had no scope for his fans to see the dance moves of Megastar. The Mega fans will now get a chance to witness vintage Megastar on-screen through Acharya. The film’s director Koratala Siva knows the perfect mix of commercial elements along with a social drama.

He is getting ready with two mass numbers in Acharya and Chiranjeevi will have enough dance moves in these songs. Manisharma already composed some peppy tunes for the situations. Chiranjeevi will practice the moves soon before he shoots for the songs. Koratala Siva is considering young choreographers Jani and Sekhar for these songs. Some signature steps are being composed for these songs. Mega fans will have a perfect treat through Acharya.

Chiranjeevi will join the sets from November 20th and the film will release in summer next year. Ram Charan plays a pivotal role while Kajal is the leading lady in this social drama.