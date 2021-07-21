Actor Siddharth talks about his experience of working in ‘Navarasa’

Filmmaker Rathindran R. Prasad has directed “Inmai” (emotion: fear) in “Navarasa”. The upcoming OTT anthology that has nine stories based on the nine ‘rasa’ or human emotions. The film has actor Siddharth in the central role.

Siddharth says: “I was elated when Mani Ratnam and Jayandra offered me ‘Inmai’. It’s one of the Nine rasa, the word means something which is not there. People’s curiosity will be elevated when they hear the word ‘Inmai’. This project ‘Navarasa’ is a step to help the film fraternity and the people involved by raising funds, who have been severely affected by Covid. It was an exciting experience working with the filmmaker Rathindran Prasad and actress Parvathy Thiruvothu.”

“Navarasa” is showcases nine different emotions of love, laughter, anger, sorrow, courage, fear, disgust, surprise and peace through nine tales. It will premiere on August 6 on Netflix.

