Actress Payal Rajput to play ‘Shailaja’ in director Ajay Bhupathi’s ‘Mangalavaaram’

Known for his Intensely raw stories and realistic filmmaking, Ajay Bhupathi’s next is already on the buzz table with its crazy title ‘Mangalavaaram’. Makers of the film unveiled the First Look of the film today.

The half naked poster of the lead character with tears in her eyes and a butterfly on her finger says much about Payal Rajput’s role as ‘Shailaja’ in the story.

Expectations on the project have skyrocketed as the engaging poster also announced the second collaboration of Payal Rajput with Ajay Bhupathi after RX100.

This never-before-seen village-based action-thriller set in the 90’s is also the debut production venture of Ajay under A Creative Works along with Swathi Gunupati and Suresh Varma M of Mudra Media Works.

Promising a new-genre film in Indian Cinema, makers seem to stay uncompromised on the technical and production standards. ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring brilliant sound and music for the film.