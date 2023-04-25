Virupaksha has strong hold on First Monday – 4 days Worldwide Collections

Virupaksha 4 days worldwide collections

Virupaksha has a strong hold on First Monday as the film has collected a distributor share of 3 Cr in Telugu States and 3.55 Cr Worldwide. The drop is below 50 percent from Sunday and below 40 percent from Friday in the Telugu States. The worldwide total share of the film now stands at 24.15 Cr and gross at 41.5 Cr. Areas Like Nizam, and Ceeded (hit by the last day of Ramzan) are much stronger on Monday when compared to Friday. Today’s drop will tell how strong the film further continue in the coming days.

The film hit 1 Million Overseas with a strong hold on Monday. It is likely that it will collect 1.5 Million in the full run.

Area4 days Worldwide Collectionsfirst weekend worldwide collectionsDay1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business
Nizam8.50 Cr (including GST)7.20 Cr (including GST)1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr
Ceeded 2.78 Cr2.31 Cr0.54 Cr 4 Cr
UA2.45 Cr (including GST)
2.05 Cr (including GST)0.58 Cr (including GST)
Guntur1.38 Cr1.19 Cr0.46 Cr
East 1.32 Cr1.10 Cr0.40 Cr
Krishna1.28 Cr (including GST)1.09Cr (including GST)0.32 Cr (including GST)
West0.97 Cr0.85 Cr0.47 Cr
Nellore 0.63 Cr0.54 Cr0.20 Cr
AP/TS19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST)16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST)4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST)11 Cr ratio
ROI1.60 Cr1.40 Cr0.30 Cr1.30 Cr
Overseas3.25 Cr2.90 Cr1.05 Cr1.50 Cr
Worldwide Share24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)
20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST)6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST)
Worldwide Gross41.5 Cr35 Cr10 Cr
Pre-Release Business25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr

