Pawan Kalyan turning singer again?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is occupied with enough work. The actor is currently juggling between the sets of three films: Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG. Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s shoot is nearing completion and the film releases this year. As per the ongoing buzz, Pawan Kalyan will lend his voice for a powerful song that is composed by MM Keeravani. Pawan Kalyan crooned several times in the past. Krish and Keeravani felt that Pawan’s voice would do justice for the song.

The song will be recorded very soon. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama set before independence and the film is being made on a massive budget. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is also a pan-Indian attempt and is produced by AM Rathnam. Niddhi Agerwal is the heroine and several actors are playing crucial roles.