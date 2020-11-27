Adivi Sesh’s emotional take on Major

After the super success of Goodachari, Adivi Sesh is quite cautious and is making interesting moves. His next film is titled Major and is inspired by the life story of Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The Look Test of Major is out today and Adivi Sesh speaks about the journey which inspired him to make a film on Sandeep. He said that he was in USA when he saw the message that Sandeep Unnikrishnan passed away. He collected the information about Sandeep and met his parents on his return to India.

Adivi Sesh said that his parents never believed when he expressed his interest in making a film on their son. They slowly gained confidence and gave their nod after which Adivi Sesh started penning the script. Before this, he had ten-year research done on Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It was not an easy road for Adivi Sesh as he had to match him on screen and worked on his looks. He beefed up well to fit well in the role. A glimpse of Adivi Sesh as Sandeep has been released through the video and he looks perfect as Sandeep.

Sashi Kiran Tikka has been asked to direct the film which is now in the last leg of shoot. Superstar Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment joined the board to co-produce this interesting pan Indian project along with Sony Pictures India. Adivi Sesh explained this on an emotional note. The first look of Major will be unveiled on December 17th. The film releases next year.

