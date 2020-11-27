Official: VV Vinayak to direct Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Sensational director VV Vinayak introduced youngster Bellamkonda Sreenivas with Alludu Seenu. The duo is now teaming up together once again and it is the Bollywood debut for Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The film is the remake of Tollywood super hit film Chatrapathi. Pen Movies who produced many successful Bollywood projects will produce this prestigious film. The regular shoot will commence next year and V Vijayendra Prasad who penned the script for the original is now working on the remake too.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is shooting for Alludu Adhurs currently and he will move to Bollywood soon. His Telugu movies dubbed into Hindi are massive hits on YouTube and they garnered record views. VV Vinayak is currently busy with the pre-production work and more details about the project will be announced soon.