NTR’s film going to Bollywood

NTR’s past film Oosaravelli will soon be remade in Hindi. Tips films acquired the remake rights of the film and the script work of the film is currently on. The cast and crew will be decided soon. The film was remade in Bengali in the past and Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar wanted to remake the film in Hindi but the remake deal was not successful. Now after years, Tips Films acquired the rights of this Tollywood action drama. Surendar Reddy directed the movie and NTR, Tamannaah played the lead roles.

