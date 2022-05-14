After KTR, now Kavitha poses questions to Amit Shah

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in Hyderabad on Saturday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator K. Kavitha has posed a few questions to him.

Resuming from where her brother and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had left, Kavitha took to Twitter to ask her questions and mount a fresh attack on the Centre over its failed promises to Telangana.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad in the afternoon and is due to address a public meeting at Tukkuguda in the evening.

In a series of tweets, Kavitha first welcomed Shah to Telangana, and then said “please tell the people of Telangana when will the Central government clear the following: dues of Finance Commission Grants: Over Rs 3,000 crore; Backward Region Grant: Rs 1,350 crore; GST Compensation: Rs 2,247 crore”.

“Why did the Union Government ignore NITI Aayog’s recommendation of Rs 24,000 Cr funds to Mission Kakatiya & Mission Bhagiratha that inspired the prestigious Central government scheme of Har Ghar Jal.

“Amit Shah ji, isn’t it the sheer hypocrisy of the Union government to accord the National project status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, Ken Betwa river linking project & denying the same for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme & Kaleshwaram Project of Telangana?” she added.

On Friday, KTR wrote an open letter to Shah, posing 27 questions on the failed promises and the discrimination towards Telangana.