Agent first weekend Worldwide Collections – Biggest Disaster in Akhil’s Career

Agent had a disastrous weekend worldwide with a distributor share of 6 Cr and a gross of 13 Cr. The film is a humungous disaster in Akhil’s Career and will end up as the least collect film in his career. The film might collect 20-30 lakhs share today as it’s a holiday and from tomorrow it’s a complete washout. The film’s closing collections will be less than the opening day share of Akhil’s first film. So far the star kid has done 5 films and only of them has ended up as Average (Most Eligible Bachelor) and the remaining all are either flops or Disasters.

AreaFirst Weekend Collections Pre Release Business
Nizam 1.60 Cr (including GST)1.30 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded0.85Cr0.64 Cr
UA0.86 Cr (including GST)0.65 Cr (including GST)
Guntur0.58Cr0.50 Cr
East 0.43Cr0.35 Cr
Krishna0.25 Cr (including GST)0.26 Cr (including GST)
West 0.31Cr0.25 Cr
Nellore0.20Cr0.16 Cr
AP/TS 5.20 Cr (4.80 Cr excluding GST)4.10 Cr (3.80 Cr excluding GST)30Cr
ROI0.60Cr0.30 Cr2.5Cr
OS0.70Cr0.60 Cr3.5Cr
Worldwide Share 5.20 Cr (4.80 Cr excluding GST)5 Cr (4.70 Cr excluding GST)
Worldwide Gross13Cr8 Cr
Pre-Release Business36Cr36 Cr36Cr

