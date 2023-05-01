Agent first weekend Worldwide Collections – Biggest Disaster in Akhil’s Career

Agent had a disastrous weekend worldwide with a distributor share of 6 Cr and a gross of 13 Cr. The film is a humungous disaster in Akhil’s Career and will end up as the least collect film in his career. The film might collect 20-30 lakhs share today as it’s a holiday and from tomorrow it’s a complete washout. The film’s closing collections will be less than the opening day share of Akhil’s first film. So far the star kid has done 5 films and only of them has ended up as Average (Most Eligible Bachelor) and the remaining all are either flops or Disasters.
|Area
|First Weekend Collections
|Pre Release Business
|Nizam
|1.60 Cr (including GST)
|1.30 Cr (including GST)
|Ceeded
|0.85Cr
|0.64 Cr
|UA
|0.86 Cr (including GST)
|0.65 Cr (including GST)
|Guntur
|0.58Cr
|0.50 Cr
|East
|0.43Cr
|0.35 Cr
|Krishna
|0.25 Cr (including GST)
|0.26 Cr (including GST)
|West
|0.31Cr
|0.25 Cr
|Nellore
|0.20Cr
|0.16 Cr
|AP/TS
|5.20 Cr (4.80 Cr excluding GST)
|4.10 Cr (3.80 Cr excluding GST)
|30Cr
|ROI
|0.60Cr
|0.30 Cr
|2.5Cr
|OS
|0.70Cr
|0.60 Cr
|3.5Cr
|Worldwide Share
|5.20 Cr (4.80 Cr excluding GST)
|5 Cr (4.70 Cr excluding GST)
|Worldwide Gross
|13Cr
|8 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|36Cr
|36 Cr
|36Cr