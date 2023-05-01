PS-2 AP/TS first weekend collections – Below Par

PS-2 has a below-par first weekend in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 4 Cr and gross of 7.60 Cr. The numbers are half of PS-1 although one would say that competition has hampered the numbers that ain’t the case the film isn’t even filling half of the capacity it has. It should at least show any growth over the weekend with below-par numbers on the opening day but that didn’t happen. The film is doing well in the home markets and that was the case with the first part.

Below are the numbers for AP/TS:

Share: 4 Cr (including GST in Nizam, Krishna) – 3.6 Cr Excluding GST

AP/TS: 7.6 Cr