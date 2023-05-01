NTR30 Latest Updates

NTR’s 30th film is tentatively titled NTR30 and the shoot of this untitled film is happening at a brisk speed. Due to unavoidable situations, the movie shoot has been delayed for a long time and now the NTR30 team has completed two schedules in a month. A major action sequence was shot in this schedule and it was completed on time.

The latest buzz is that the next schedule is going to start in the second week of May. Saif Ali Khan who is the main antagonist in the film also joined the shoot in this schedule. Anirudh Ravichandran is composing music for the film and Jahnvi Kapoor is the lead actress. NTR 30 is directed by Koratala Siva and is jointly produced by Harikrishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts. The film is announced for summer 2024 release on a pan-Indian scale.