Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Valimai’ gets OTT release on March 25

Director Vinoth’s action entertainer ‘Valimai’, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, will have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on March 25.

The OTT platform recently revealed a giant poster, spread over a whopping 10,000 square feet, to make the announcement. The poster, the platform claimed, was a tribute to actor Ajith Kumar.

Post its blockbuster opening in the theatres worldwide, ‘Valimai’ is to stream on ZEE5 from March 25 across the globe.

‘Valimai’ has Ajith Kumar playing IPS officer Arjun along with Huma Quraishi as the lead pair.

A clean cop drama with robust action and emotion, the film makes for a complete family entertainer.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film has been produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled cinematography.