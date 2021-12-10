Akhanda Extended First Week(8 days) worldwide collections – Very Good

Akhanda Extended First Week(8 days) worldwide collections

Akhanda has a very good extended first week worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 53.35 Cr. After an excellent first weekend, the film has done well on the weekdays. It has added 9.85 Cr share worldwide on its weekdays which is good. The film is a profitable venture in Nizam & Overseas market already. Ceeded area buyers will enter into a safe zone this weekend and Andhra buyers need a good run even in its second week for a breakeven.

Area 8 Days Collections First weekend (4 days) Collections 2 days AP/TS Collections First Day Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 15.27Cr 12.05Cr 6.61 Cr 4.37Cr 12Cr Ceeded 11.10Cr 8.80Cr 5.10 Cr 3.25Cr 12Cr UA 4.63Cr 3.77Cr 2.08 Cr 1.39Cr Guntur 3.77Cr 3.24Cr 2.28 Cr 1.87Cr East 3.11Cr 2.55Cr 1.50 Cr 1.05Cr West 2.55Cr 2.04Cr 1.30 Cr 0.96Cr Krishna 2.77Cr 2.26Cr 1.24 Cr 0.81Cr Nellore 2Cr 1.70Cr 1.17 Cr 0.93Cr Andhra 45.20Cr 25 Cr ratio AP/TS 36.41 Cr 14.63Cr 49 Cr ROI 3.75Cr 3.10 Cr 4.50 Cr OS 4.40Cr 4 Cr 2.50 Cr Worldwide 43.51 Cr 56 Cr Total 53.35Cr 21.28 Cr