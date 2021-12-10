Akhanda Extended First Week(8 days) worldwide collections – Very Good

Akhanda Extended First Week(8 days) worldwide collections

Akhanda has a very good extended first week worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 53.35 Cr. After an excellent first weekend, the film has done well on the weekdays. It has added 9.85 Cr share worldwide on its weekdays which is good. The film is a profitable venture in Nizam & Overseas market already. Ceeded area buyers will enter into a safe zone this weekend and Andhra buyers need a good run even in its second week for a breakeven.

Area8 Days CollectionsFirst weekend (4 days) Collections2 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Day CollectionsPre-Release Business
Nizam15.27Cr12.05Cr6.61 Cr4.37Cr12Cr
Ceeded11.10Cr8.80Cr5.10 Cr3.25Cr12Cr
UA4.63Cr3.77Cr2.08 Cr1.39Cr
Guntur3.77Cr3.24Cr2.28 Cr1.87Cr
East3.11Cr2.55Cr1.50 Cr1.05Cr
West2.55Cr2.04Cr1.30 Cr0.96Cr
Krishna2.77Cr2.26Cr1.24 Cr0.81Cr
Nellore2Cr1.70Cr1.17 Cr0.93Cr
Andhra 45.20Cr25 Cr ratio
AP/TS 36.41 Cr14.63Cr49 Cr
ROI 3.75Cr3.10 Cr4.50 Cr
OS 4.40Cr4 Cr2.50 Cr
Worldwide 43.51 Cr56 Cr
Total53.35Cr21.28 Cr

