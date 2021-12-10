Akhanda Extended First Week(8 days) worldwide collections – Very Good

Akhanda Extended First Week(8 days) worldwide collections
Akhanda has a very good extended first week worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 53.35 Cr. After an excellent first weekend, the film has done well on the weekdays. It has added 9.85 Cr share worldwide on its weekdays which is good. The film is a profitable venture in Nizam & Overseas market already. Ceeded area buyers will enter into a safe zone this weekend and Andhra buyers need a good run even in its second week for a breakeven.
|Area
|8 Days Collections
|First weekend (4 days) Collections
|2 days AP/TS Collections
|First Day Collections
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|15.27Cr
|12.05Cr
|6.61 Cr
|4.37Cr
|12Cr
|Ceeded
|11.10Cr
|8.80Cr
|5.10 Cr
|3.25Cr
|12Cr
|UA
|4.63Cr
|3.77Cr
|2.08 Cr
|1.39Cr
|Guntur
|3.77Cr
|3.24Cr
|2.28 Cr
|1.87Cr
|East
|3.11Cr
|2.55Cr
|1.50 Cr
|1.05Cr
|West
|2.55Cr
|2.04Cr
|1.30 Cr
|0.96Cr
|Krishna
|2.77Cr
|2.26Cr
|1.24 Cr
|0.81Cr
|Nellore
|2Cr
|1.70Cr
|1.17 Cr
|0.93Cr
|Andhra
|45.20Cr
|25 Cr ratio
|AP/TS
|36.41 Cr
|14.63Cr
|49 Cr
|ROI
|3.75Cr
|3.10 Cr
|4.50 Cr
|OS
|4.40Cr
|4 Cr
|2.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|43.51 Cr
|56 Cr
|Total
|53.35Cr
|21.28 Cr
May be 75-80 cr. By next week.