Akhil Locks Release Date For MEB

Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor is all set to see limelight. The film has locked its release date official announcement on the same dropped a little while back.

As per the latest announcement from the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor, the film will be releasing on 8th October.

The makers are planning to commence promotions very soon and more promotional material will be out in the next few days.

Most Eligible Bachelor is a youthful love drama directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma produced the film under GA 2 Pictures banner.

The film has Akhil and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.