Akhil’s Agent Teaser: Stylish and Action-Packed

Ever since Akhil Akkineni transformed himself into a beast, his next film Agent carried terrific expectations. Agent is a stylish action thriller that is directed by Surendar Reddy and the actor plays the role of a spy. As predicted, the teaser of Agent is thoroughly impressive, action-packed and is made on high standards. The makers are super confident on the film and are spending beyond the budget limitations. Akhil thrills the audience with his looks and he is seen performing several stunts.

The leading lady Sakshi Vaidya calls him Wild Saale which defines his character in the film. Agent is shot in Budapest, Manali and other locations as per the script’s demand. Surendar Reddy who directed several action films beats up all of them and keeps high expectations on Agent. The cinematography work and the background score excel completely. The film may hit the screens during the end of this year. Anil Sunkara is the producer and Malayalam star Mammotty plays an important role. Agent will hit the screens in five languages.