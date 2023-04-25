Alia Bhatt’s Costliest Purchase

After taking a small maternity break, Alia Bhatt is back to work. The actress has several films lined up. Alia Bhatt emerged as one of the highest-paid Bollywood beauties after delivering a series of super hits. The actress is in the news for the costliest purchase ever in her life. Alia Bhatt bought an apartment in Mumbai with Rs 37 crores that is registered on her production house. Alia Bhatt is said to have paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crores.

Alia Bhatt recently transferred two flats to her sister. Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are investing huge on a bungalow that is yet to be completed. The duo will move on to the new space very soon. Ranbir Kapoor is done with the shoot of Sandeep Reddy’s Animal and he has a huge lineup of films. Both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are earning big