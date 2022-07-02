All about Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh Issue

Veteran actor Naresh has a bunch of projects and he is one among the busiest character actors of Telugu cinema. He parted ways with his third wife Ramya Raghupathi long ago after she was involved in a cheating case. He also sent a divorce notice to her. Naresh is back in the news after he was linked with actress Pavithra Lokesh. Several gossip portals even wrote that they got married recently. Some of their videos together went viral on social media. Naresh for the first time responded about the issue.

Naresh said that it was his ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi who started spreading rumors about him and Pavithra Lokesh. He also said that she has been doing this with the support of a tv channel based in Bengaluru. “I and Pavithra Lokesh are good friends and we never got married,” told Naresh. Pavithra Lokesh too responded say that Ramya Raghupathi should fight with Naresh in Hyderabad instead of speaking fake rumors.

Ramya Raghupathi too responded about the issue. She said that Naresh threatened her with a gun about the divorce. She also said that Naresh himself filed the divorce petition in the court. Ramya clarified that she never created any rumors about Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh.