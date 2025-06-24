All Eyes on Kannappa’s Performance

Manchu Vishnu has spent years on the script of Kannappa, a devotional film which also has a bunch of stars essaying prominent roles. The trailer looked good and there is no major point of discussion because of the track record of Vishnu. But the actor had bold conversations, spent days promoting the film, gave number of interviews and he clearly admitted that every rupee that was spent is his own and it is at risk as the actor hasn’t sold the non-theatrical deals.

Vishnu is releasing Kannappa on his own in all the languages. As the asking price for the non-theatrical rights is quite less when compared to the money spent, Vishnu decided to hold them and he wishes to sell them post-theatrical release. A number of screenings are held and several celebrities, family members and close friends watched the film. Kannappa will be an acid test for Vishnu as the film has to do well and it is a cucial film for Vishnu in his career.

With actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal playing important roles, the film has fair chances to open on a decent note. The word of mouth will be crucial for the film’s success. For now, the entire Tollywood is waiting to see how Kannappa performs. The major point of discussion is the risk Manchu Vishnu is taking and the confidence he has on Kannappa.