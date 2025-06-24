x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
View all stories
Home > Movie News

All Eyes on Kannappa’s Performance

Published on June 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Confusion prevails over Pawan Kalyan skipping Cabinet meet
image
Tollywood to Hold a Crucial Meeting
image
KCR did not trust even BRS leaders, reveals Etela Rajendar
image
All Eyes on Kannappa’s Performance
image
Thammudu: A Risky Bet for Dil Raju

All Eyes on Kannappa’s Performance

Manchu Vishnu has spent years on the script of Kannappa, a devotional film which also has a bunch of stars essaying prominent roles. The trailer looked good and there is no major point of discussion because of the track record of Vishnu. But the actor had bold conversations, spent days promoting the film, gave number of interviews and he clearly admitted that every rupee that was spent is his own and it is at risk as the actor hasn’t sold the non-theatrical deals.

Vishnu is releasing Kannappa on his own in all the languages. As the asking price for the non-theatrical rights is quite less when compared to the money spent, Vishnu decided to hold them and he wishes to sell them post-theatrical release. A number of screenings are held and several celebrities, family members and close friends watched the film. Kannappa will be an acid test for Vishnu as the film has to do well and it is a cucial film for Vishnu in his career.

With actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal playing important roles, the film has fair chances to open on a decent note. The word of mouth will be crucial for the film’s success. For now, the entire Tollywood is waiting to see how Kannappa performs. The major point of discussion is the risk Manchu Vishnu is taking and the confidence he has on Kannappa.

Next KCR did not trust even BRS leaders, reveals Etela Rajendar Previous Thammudu: A Risky Bet for Dil Raju
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood to Hold a Crucial Meeting
image
All Eyes on Kannappa’s Performance
image
Thammudu: A Risky Bet for Dil Raju

Latest

image
Confusion prevails over Pawan Kalyan skipping Cabinet meet
image
Tollywood to Hold a Crucial Meeting
image
KCR did not trust even BRS leaders, reveals Etela Rajendar
image
All Eyes on Kannappa’s Performance
image
Thammudu: A Risky Bet for Dil Raju

Most Read

image
Confusion prevails over Pawan Kalyan skipping Cabinet meet
image
KCR did not trust even BRS leaders, reveals Etela Rajendar
image
Pawan Kalyan And Tamil Nadu Politics!

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration