Thammudu: A Risky Bet for Dil Raju

Young Tollywood actor Nithiin has delivered four back-to-back disasters. His recent outing Robinhood which was made on a huge budget ended up as a huge embarassment for Mythri Movie Makers. Nithiin’s next film is Thammudu, an action dram directed by Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu. Top producer Dil Raju invested big money on the film. During the film’s promotions, Dil Raju announced that he has spent Rs 75 crores on the film and the script was locked three years ago. The film’s shoot was delayed due to various reasons admitted Dil Raju.

He also said that Thammudu was shot for 150 working days and over Rs 35 crores are spent on the making alone. The film is gearing up for July 4th release and the trailer was well accepted by the audience. Thammudu is a big bet for Dil Raju and the film has to fare well in theatres to recover the investments. The lean phase of Nithiin is worrying the team but Dil Raju is quite confident on the film. Netflix acquired the digital streaming rights of the film and the other non-theatrical rights are closed. Thammudu releases on July 4th in theatres.