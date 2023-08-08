All eyes on Kushi Trailer

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha need a massive hit to be back in the race. The duo picked up a romantic entertainer titled Kushi which is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The songs from the movie are chartbusters and they kept the expectations high. Shiva Nirvana is known for his emotional entertainers like Ninnu Kori, Majili and he has picked up one more film of the same genre. All eyes are now focused on the trailer of Kushi and it will be out tomorrow.

The trailer cut has to be impressive to maintain the expectations. The makers are also in plans release Kushi across all the languages. Mythri Movie Makers are heading for a huge set of promotions for the film. Samantha is on a break and she is expected to participate in the promotions before she heads to USA. Kushi is heading for a grand release on September 1st.