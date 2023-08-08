No surprise for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu is holidaying in London and Scotland along with his family. He would return back after celebrating his birthday. There are reports that the first single of Guntur Kaaram is expected to be out on August 9th, the birthday of Mahesh Babu. The latest news and update says that there would be no update coming for Mahesh’s birthday this year. The team of Guntur Kaaram is expecting to release a Birthday Poster of Mahesh.

The shoot of the film will resume this month and Trivikram has to work real hard to wrap up the shoot on time and release the film for Sankranthi 2024. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the heroines. Haarika and Hassine Creations is bankrolling this big-budget entertainer. Thaman is scoring the music and he is working on the tunes of Guntur Kaaram.