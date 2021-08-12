Allari Naresh begins Sabhaku Namaskaram

Allari Naresh had already announced that he would be teaming up with debutant director Mallampati Sateesh for his next film.

Now the latest update is- the muhurat of the movie titled Sabhaku Namaskaram has been done. Naresh’s daughter Ayana did the clap, while Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala directed the first shot of the movie.

Tipped to be a new concept political entertainer, the movie will be produced by Mahesh Koneru under East Coast productions.

Abburi Ravi has penned the story for this 58th film of Allari Naresh, which has musical score by Sri Charan Pakala and cinematography by Chota K Naidu.