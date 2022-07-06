Allu Aravind betting on Aamir Khan

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is all set to test his luck after four years with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is all set to hit the screens on August 11th across the globe in all the major Indian languages. The film is the remake of the Hollywood blockbuster film Forrest Gump. Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya played a prominent role in the film. Mega Producer Allu Aravind is said to have acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Laal Singh Chaddha for a fancy price. Geetha Arts will release Laal Singh Chaddha across the Telugu states.

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer gained a good response from the audience and the film is carrying good expectations. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor played the lead roles and Aamir’s close friend Advait Chandan directed the film. Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures bankrolled Laal Singh Chaddha.