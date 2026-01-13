x
Allu Arjun Lands in Japan

Published on January 13, 2026 by sankar

Allu Arjun Lands in Japan

Allu Arjun’s iconic film Pushpa 2: The Rule is heading for a grand release in Japan on January 16th. The actor along with his family flew down to Japan to promote the film and attend the special premieres of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He received a warm welcome from his fans and film lovers today. Allu Arjun will be in Japan for a week and he will also attend the special screening of the film and will watch the film along with his fans.

The actor has taken a break from work. He is currently shooting for Atlee’s film and the next schedule commences in Mumbai next week on his return. The upcoming schedules of the film are planned in Abu Dhabi in February and March. The shoot of Atlee’s film is expected to be completed before September or October. The makers are in plans to release the film during summer 2027 and an announcement is expected soon. Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor are the heroines. Sun Pictures are the producers.

