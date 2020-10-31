Allu Arjun lauds Colour Photo and their team

Colour Photo is one small film which won critical acclaim from all the corners. Several celebrities praised the film after they watched it on the digital platform Aha. Stylish Star Allu Arjun is the latest one to join the list. He met the team of Colour Photo and appreciated the entire team. He called Colour Photo a haunting film.

“Congratulations to the entire team of #ColourPhoto. Very sweet love story & a haunting film with amazing music, emotions and performances. Very happy to see a good film in a long time” posted Allu Arjun about Colour Photo. Earlier before this, Ravi Teja appreciated the film and met the primary cast of the film on the sets of Krack.

Colour Photo directed by Sandeep Raj featured Suhas and Chandini Chowdary in the lead role. Kaala Bhairava’s music and background score are one of the major highlights of the film.

Congratulations to the entire team of #ColourPhoto . Very sweet love story & a haunting film with amazing music , emotions and performances. Very happy to see a good film in a long time. @ActorSuhas @SandeepRaaaj @iChandiniC @SaiRazesh @harshachemudu @kaalabhairava7 pic.twitter.com/mWuFVMbN4o — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 31, 2020