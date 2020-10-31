November awaits a perfect film treat

Though the Centre granted permission to reopen the theatres across the country, none of the screens are reopened as there is no available content. Most of the films are sold to digital platforms and the multiplexes rejected screening the films that are already released on digital platforms. There are talks that the theatres would reopen in December and in this while, a bunch of films are slated for release in November. Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi is the biggest release of the year and the film streams from November 9th on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is carrying massive expectations and Kiara Advani is the leading lady.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming movie Miss India trailer impressed the audience big time. The film is gearing up for digital streaming on Netflix from November 4th. Narendra Nath directed the movie and Jagapathi Babu played the other lead role. Tamil actor Suriya is all set to test his luck with Soorarai Pottru / Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra is releasing on Amazon Prime on November 12th. The film’s trailer is a smashing hit and kept good expectations on the film. Sudha Kongara is the director and the film is the biopic of Air Deccan Chief GR Gopinath.

Nayanthara’s upcoming movie Mookuthi Amman / Ammoru Thalli will have its digital release on November 14th on Disney Plus Hostar. RJ Balaji directed this interesting entertainer. Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapoor starer Ludo will stream on Netflix from November 12th. Rajkummar Rao’s Chhalaang trailer too is quite interesting and the film releases on November 13th through Amazon Prime. RX 100 fame Payal Rajput is making her digital debut with Anaganaga O Athidi and the film streams on Aha from November 13th.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi’s Pizza 2 too will have a digital release tomorrow on Shreyas ET. Sidhu Jonnalagadda’s Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma will stream on Aha from November 13th. Along with these films like Gatham and Andhakaaram too will stream on digital platforms next month. November is all set to offer a treat with a series of interesting films.