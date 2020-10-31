House arrests of TDP leaders to thwart Jail Bharo

Political temperatures rose all over AP following state-wide house arrests of the Telugu Desam Party and Amaravati Capital JAC leaders. The police made preventive arrests to foil the agitators’ move to hold ‘Guntur Jail Bharo’. The call was given in protest against the handcuffing of Dalit farmers in Amaravati area. Right from the early morning hours, scores of police descended on the residences of the TDP leaders and prevented them from coming out of their homes.

Former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, former Ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, Prathipati Pulla Rao, former MLAs Jyothula Nehru, Nettam Raghu Ram and others were among those placed under house arrest. The police issued notices to them under CrPC Section 149. The authorities said that there was a possibility of harm to the law and order because of the protests. There was a likelihood of threat to life and property from the anti-social elements.

The Opposition parties have risen in serious protests against the police putting handcuffs on the Dalit farmers before shifting them to the jail. The farmers were only stopping outsiders from entering the Amaravati Capital city area. They were duly checking the photo identity cards of the outsiders coming in auto rickshaws into Amaravati to take part in ‘counter agitation’ in favour of 3 Capitals plan of Jaganmohan Reddy. Because of this, cases were filed against the Dalit farmers of Krishnayapalem in Capital city area and they were eventually jailed.

The Opposition leaders planned to do Jail Bharo at Guntur. They asserted that their agitation would continue despite the suppressive tactics of the ruling YCP.