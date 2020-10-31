Buzz: Puri Jagannadh to direct Mahesh Babu?

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh and Mahesh Babu worked for two blockbuster films Pokiri and Businessman. The duo wanted to team up for the third time but the project did not materialize. As per the current reports, top producer Anil Sunkara is uniting Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh for a film. Mahesh signed one more film for Anil Sunkara after the super success of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Anil Sunkara and Puri Jagannadh discussed about working together and Anil Sunkara proposed Puri to direct Mahesh Babu. The project may get finalized after Puri narrates the script and nothing is final as of now. Mahesh will kick-start the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January and the film releases later next year. Mahesh also gave his nod for a script narrated by Trivikram but there is no clarity about when the project commences.