At Rythu Vedika, KCR asks farmers to oppose Modi’s policies with a clenched fist  

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday used the Rythu Vedika platform to tear into the central government’s farm policy urging the farmers of the state to fiercely oppose the farm bills introduced by the Modi government.

He said the Telangana government will strongly oppose farm bills as they will adversely impact the farmers, cause heavy losses to the agriculture sector. “The bills will only help traders and corporate and not farmers,” he said.

KCR accused the Central government of treating states like ‘beggars’ and trying to force the farm bills on states. He also tore into the Modi government on the power sector reforms of the union government calling them “draconian.” He said the power sector will go into the hands of the central government and put a huge burden on the states.

On subsidies to the farmers, KCR said advanced economies offer subsidies to the farm sector. “Even if the state government wants to give subsidies to the farmers, the central government puts a roadblock. The central government is doing great injustice to the farmers across the country,” he said. He called upon the farmers of the state to agitate against the farm policies of the central government with a clenched fist.

Inaugurating the first Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla village in Jangaon district, the Chief Minister said his government will set up 2,604 Rythu Vedikas, land across the state for the farmers. Each Rythu Vedika will be set in 5,000 acres of land. “Rythu Vedika is the first of its kind initiative in the entire country. The government will spend Rs 600 crore to construct 2,604 Rythu Vedika, The Rythu Vedikas will help you in getting remunerative prices, better marketing facilities, higher productivity and ultimately making agriculture profitable,” he said.

He said farmers across the country have no platform to discuss newer farming practices and advanced technology for better yields. “We should take the example of the USA and Europe. Rythu Vedia will play an important role in the successful implementation of regulated farming. Our government will encourage farmers to adopt innovative and modern agriculture practices, ensure the flow of credit to the agriculture and allied sectors, help the farmers to interact and share knowledge. You will not face losses if you grow crops as per the suggestions given by the government You should all the awareness programs on farming at the Rythu Vedikas when the officials visit,” he said.

He said Telangana is the only state that procures paddy directly from the farmers. The CM said the ministers are directed to open the paddy procurement centers at all villages in order to avoid farmers going to the market committees.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Nirajan Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, Rythu Bandhu state president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, several MPs MLAs and MLCs were present at the inauguration of the first Rythu Vedika.