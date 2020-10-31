Jagan letter to PM for Centre to complete Polaravam

After leading Polavaram into a crisis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has now written a letter to Prime Minister Modi for the Central Government’s support. He said in the letter that it was the duty and responsibility of the Centre to complete the State’s lifeline project. He has recalled that it was taken up as a national project as per the promise made in the AP Reorganization Act.

The CM also sent this letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister, saying that the delay in release of the Central funds was causing hurdles for the project works. Jagan Reddy expressed concern that any further delay would escalate the cost of Polavaram works to an unimaginably unbearable level in future.

Mr. Jagan has also reminded the PM and the Union Minister of the fact that Polavaram was the lifeline project for all the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Its successful completion would be the key to solving the problems of lakhs of farmers. As such, the Centre should give its full focus on the project and help in its early completion. Already, the inordinate delays earlier have caused a steep hike in Polavaram estimated costs which came to Rs. 55,000 Cr.

The AP CM is making last ditch efforts for release of Central funds for Polavaram. His Delhi visits a few weeks ago seemed to have gone in vain. It all depends on how the Centre responds to the fresh letters.