Tollywood in shock with Sonu Sood’s paycheque

Sonu Sood enjoys enough craze in all the Indian languages as he has done films in all the languages. The actor turned a real hero during the coronavirus pandemic time and he helped thousands of daily wage workers and those who are in need. He gained immense popularity for his charity work. Several filmmakers wanted to cash the craze of this top actor and sign him for their upcoming projects. He is rushed with several offers and the actor too hiked his remuneration.

Tollywood is left in shock after Sonu Sood started demanding Rs 20 lakhs per day. If Sonu Sood works for 15-20 days for a film, he would be pocketing close to Rs 4 crores. Ayyappa Sharma dubs for his role and the dubbing charges would cost Rs 10 lakhs which has to be paid by the producer. Still, several producers and directors are keen to lock Sonu Sood for their projects. A producer approached Sonu Sood for the film of a lead actor and Sonu Sood quoted Rs 5 crores for the movie. The producer wanted to pay Rs 1.25 crores and the top actor straightaway rejected the offer.

Sonu Sood is currently in huge demand in Tollywood and his remuneration is leaving everyone in deep shock.