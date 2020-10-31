Kamal Haasan set for a birthday treat

South Indian Superstar Kamal Haasan has been on a break since the coronavirus pandemic. The top actor is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil currently. Kamal Haasan is all set to return back to the sets of Indian 2 but the shoot got delayed. The veteran actor signed a film in the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj and the project is expected to start rolling soon. As per the update, the teaser of the film will be out on November 7th marking the birthday of Kamal Haasan. The teaser of the film is releasing even before the film’s shoot got started.

The makers conducted a trial shoot of the film recently and Lokesh Kanagaraj collected the needed shots for the teaser of the film. With the shoot of Indian 2 delayed, Kamal Haasan decided to go ahead with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film and decided to release the teaser as his birthday treat. If things go as per the plan, Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj film will release for summer 2021.