Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata updates

Superstar Mahesh Babu gave his nod for his next film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the film will be directed by Parasuram. The regular shoot of the film commences from January 4th in USA and all the visa formalities of the film got completed recently. Mahesh Babu is in plans to fly to USA in advance even before the team lands in USA. Mahesh along with his family will fly to USA on December 24th. He would celebrate the New Year in USA along with his family.

The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will land in USA by December 30th. The USA schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will continue for 45 days without breaks. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Thaman is composing the music. Names like Anil Kapoor, Upendra and Aravind Swamy are considered for the lead antagonist. A clarity on this is expected soon. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers.