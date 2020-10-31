K Raghavendra Rao’s multi-starrer

K Raghavendra Rao holds a special place in Tollywood and he directed over 100 films in his career. The veteran director is making his comeback with Pelli SandaD which was announced recently. K Raghavendra Rao will supervise the project and his associate Gowri will direct the film. Srikanth’s son Roshan will be re-launched with this project while Arka Media Works along with RK Film Corporation will bankroll Pelli SandaD.

Going with the latest update, K Raghavendra Rao is lining up one project and it is said to be a multi-starrer. The film will have two young heroes in the lead roles and their names would be announced officially soon. Raghavendra Rao’s protege will direct the film and K Raghavendra Rao will supervise the direction and will handle the production responsibilities of this interesting multi-starrer.