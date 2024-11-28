Allu Arjun’s Anti-Narcotics awareness campaign Video Out

The government of Telangana has urged the film celebrities to promote the ‘Anti-Narcotics awareness campaign’ which was initiated to prevent the usage of drugs in the society. Before the release of their films, all the actors have been shooting for a video. Allu Arjun has shot for a small video byte for Anti-Narcotics awareness campaign and he posted on his official page. “Let’s unite to support the victims and work towards building a safer, healthier society. Humbled to join this impactful initiative by the Government of Telangana” posted Allu Arjun along with the video.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is due for release on December 5th. The makers have applied for a hike in the ticket prices for the first ten days and the request has been submitted to the governments of Telugu states. Pushpa 2: The Rule is carrying terrific expectations and the film is expected to open on a super strong note. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is an action drama made on a massive budget. Rashmika is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers produced Pushpa 2: The Rule.