Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Allu Arjun’s Anti-Narcotics awareness campaign Video Out

Published on November 28, 2024 by swathy

Allu Arjun’s Anti-Narcotics awareness campaign Video Out

The government of Telangana has urged the film celebrities to promote the ‘Anti-Narcotics awareness campaign’ which was initiated to prevent the usage of drugs in the society. Before the release of their films, all the actors have been shooting for a video. Allu Arjun has shot for a small video byte for Anti-Narcotics awareness campaign and he posted on his official page. “Let’s unite to support the victims and work towards building a safer, healthier society. Humbled to join this impactful initiative by the Government of Telangana” posted Allu Arjun along with the video.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is due for release on December 5th. The makers have applied for a hike in the ticket prices for the first ten days and the request has been submitted to the governments of Telugu states. Pushpa 2: The Rule is carrying terrific expectations and the film is expected to open on a super strong note. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is an action drama made on a massive budget. Rashmika is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers produced Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allari Naresh's Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic Pushpa Fame Meesam Suresh Interview
