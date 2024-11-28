Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic

Allari Naresh transformed himself, spent ample time on his next film titled Bachhala Malli. The film is said to be a mass entertainer packed with action and it relies on the characterization of Bachhala Malli essayed by Allari Naresh. The teaser is out now and it is rustic and is action-packed. Allari Naresh essays a role who listens to no one and takes his own decisions. He falls in love with Kaveri played by Amritha. Bachhala Malli also has a love story and it happens in the Maredumilli region. A major portion of the shoot took place in the region.

The teaser of Bachhala Malli is quite impressive and it keeps good expectations on the film. The cinematography work and the background score in the teaser have to be appreciated. Allari Naresh’s transformation and his subtle performance are the expected highlights of Bachhala Malli. The makers announced that the film will release on December 20th. Hasya Movies are the producers and all the deals for the film are closed.