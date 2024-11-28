x
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic

Published on November 28, 2024 by swathy

Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic

Bachhala Malli

Allari Naresh transformed himself, spent ample time on his next film titled Bachhala Malli. The film is said to be a mass entertainer packed with action and it relies on the characterization of Bachhala Malli essayed by Allari Naresh. The teaser is out now and it is rustic and is action-packed. Allari Naresh essays a role who listens to no one and takes his own decisions. He falls in love with Kaveri played by Amritha. Bachhala Malli also has a love story and it happens in the Maredumilli region. A major portion of the shoot took place in the region.

The teaser of Bachhala Malli is quite impressive and it keeps good expectations on the film. The cinematography work and the background score in the teaser have to be appreciated. Allari Naresh’s transformation and his subtle performance are the expected highlights of Bachhala Malli. The makers announced that the film will release on December 20th. Hasya Movies are the producers and all the deals for the film are closed.

